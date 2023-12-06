Home  >  News

NDFP hopes peace talks with gov’t will bear fruit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2023 10:33 PM

The political wing of the Philippine Communist part shrugged off the opposition of Vice President Sara Duterte to the government’s plan to restart peace talks with rebels.

The Armed Forces chief, meanwhile, said the military supports the president’s peace initiatives, after previously claiming there are soldiers who share the vice president’s sentiments. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2023
