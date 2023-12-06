Imee backs VP Sara, opposes peace talks with communist rebels

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., is siding with Vice President Sara Duterte in objecting the chief executive's decision to hold peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

In an interview with Senate reporters on Wednesday, December 6, Sen. Marcos replied in the affirmative when asked if she agrees with Duterte's appeal to President Marcos to reconsider the peace talks.

"Yes. That's the short answer. I'll give you a statement when I'm ready," the lawmaker said.