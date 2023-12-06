Expect heavy traffic in next 3 weekends: MMDA

Watch more on iWantTFC

Expect heavy traffic in the next three weekends before Christmas Day, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Wednesday.

MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes said he expects heavy traffic starting December 8 because of the long weekend. December 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, is a special nonworking day.

The MMDA chief said he expects heavy traffic also on the December 15 weekend because of payday weekend and last minute Christmas shopping.

He said the December 22 weekend will start the rush of travelers going to the provinces before Christmas.