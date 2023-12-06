Home > News 2 members of local terror group identified as suspects in deadly Marawi blast ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2023 10:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Terror Group are tagged as suspects in Sunday’s bombing of the Mindanao State University in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Maute Group Daulah Islamiyah MSU MSU blast