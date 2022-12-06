Home  >  News

Lola na pumipila sa DSWD para sa pag-aaral ng kanyang mga apo, naabutan na ng tulong

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2022 08:48 AM

Noong Setyembre, isang 96-year-old na lola ang pumipila nang maaga sa tanggapan ng DSWD pero bigong makatanggap ng educational assistance para sa kanyang dalawang nag-aaral na apo.

Walk in lang kasi si lola at hindi nakapagpalista dahil sa wala itong cellphone o gadget.

Sinundan ko ang kwento ni Lola Florie Rose Talastas at nalaman ko na sa kabila ng kaniyang katandaan at hirap sa paglalakad, puspusan siyang kumakayod sa pamamagitan ng pagtitinda ng mga accessories gawa sa beads na siya mismo ang gumagawa.

Sa kakarampot na kinikita niya sa pagtitinida, pinagkakasya niya ito para maitaguyod ang pag-aaral ng kanyang mga apo na parehong nasa Grade 7 ngunit hindi pa rin ito sapat kahit pambaon man lang.

Sa tulong na ipinaabot ng programang Kabayan, nakabili si Lola Florie Rose ng mga bagong uniporme at mga gamit pang-eskwelahan ng kaniyang mga apo.

Nabuhayan ng loob si Lola Florie at umaasa na dahil sa mga bagong gamit pang-eskwela, mas magiging tutok pa sa pag-aaral ang kaniyang mga apo.

