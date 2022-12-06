Lola na pumipila sa DSWD para sa pag-aaral ng kanyang mga apo, naabutan na ng tulong
Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 06 2022 08:48 AM
tagalog news, teleradyo
- /video/news/12/06/22/mga-tricycle-driver-sa-taft-avenue-nirereklamo-ang-mga-motorsiklong-habal-na-kolorum
- /entertainment/12/06/22/gunman-in-lady-gaga-dog-robbery-jailed-for-21-years
- /entertainment/12/06/22/a-dirty-game-netflix-teases-new-clips-of-harry-and-meghan-series
- /news/12/06/22/comelec-restarts-voter-registration-register-anywhere-projects
- /news/12/06/22/proposed-change-on-afp-fixed-terms-to-affect-3-star-generals-spokesman