Opposition lawmakers hit restoration of DepEd’s confidential funds, NTF-ELCAC budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2022 11:21 PM

A joint Philippine congressional panel came under fire for reversing cuts in the approved version of the government’s 2023 budget. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2022
 
