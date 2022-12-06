Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Pinakamataas mula 2008: Inflation pumalo sa 8 pct noong Nobyembre

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2022 07:12 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tumama sa pinakamataas na antas ang inflation o ang bilis na paggalaw ng presyo ng bilihin mula 2008. Tingin ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ay kailangang palakasin ang mga lokal na industriya para hindi na umasa ang bansa sa pag-angkat ng ilang produkto. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Martes, 6 Disyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   inflation   Price Patrol   bilihin   Philippine Statistics Authority   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   Bongbong Marcos  