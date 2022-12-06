Home  >  News

Former, current lawmakers express concerns about proposed sovereign wealth fund

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2022 11:21 PM

The Philippine Senate majority leader claims a house bill to create a so-called “Maharlika wealth fund” is not among the priority measures of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

That statement was made by Senator Joel Villanueva as more lawmakers expressed reservations about the proposal. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2022
