More than 13,000 active COVID-19 cases still in PH: doctor

MANILA – More than 13,000 active COVID-19 cases remain in the Philippines, a doctor said Monday, as the number of new daily cases continues to drop.

“Meron pa po. Actually sa totality po natin meron tayong active cases na 13,800. Kalahati po noon, halos 7000 naka-confine pa po sa mga ospital,” Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPI) president Dr. Jose Rene de Grano said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Nonetheless, private hospitals are already preparing for a possible increase in COVID-19 cases amid the threat of the Omicron variant, he said.

“Sa ngayon po, kokonti ang ating mga COVID patients. Bumababa po talaga. Kami naman po’y naghahanda na kung sakali mang dumami ulit gawa ng bagong variant na omicron.”

De Grano also said more health workers are now attending to patients who are not sick with COVID-19.

“Yun pong mga healthcare workers natin, [na] wala pong masyadong pasyenteng COVID doon muna sila sa non-COVID areas,” he said.

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 2,834,775.

ABS-CBN News’ vaccine tracker shows that as of Dec. 2, the government has achieved 48.4 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people, more than 8 months since its vaccine rollout.

Metro Manila is currently under the second loosest quarantine classification amid the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

--TeleRadyo, 6 December 2021