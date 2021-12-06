Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Bureau of Corrections on Monday sought to quell suspicion of foul play in the death of former police officer Jonel Nuezca, the latest high-profile convict to die inside the New Bilibid Prison.

The BuCor believes Nuezca died of cardiac arrest, said its bureau spokesman Gabriel Chaclag.

"Doon po sa nagtatanong kung may foul play po ito, doon sa initial investigation po natin… talaga naman pong natural cause ang itinuturo ng kaniyang pagkamatay," he said in a televised public briefing.

(To those asking if there was foul play here, based on our initial investigation, his death points to a natural cause.)

"Wala naman pong nakitang kaaway. Wala pong suspicious na incidents before he was brought to the hospital at iyong initial po na medical examination, physical examination ng mga attending doctors, wala po silang nakitang signs of violence," added Chaclag.

(No fight was seen, there were no suspicious incidents before he was brought to the hospital, and in the medical examination, physical examination of attending doctors, they did not see signs of violence.)



The BuCor expects to get Nuezca's autopsy result from the National Bureau of Investigation this week.

Then a staff sergeant, Nuezca in December last year shot and killed his neighbors Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony after a heated argument over an improvised noisemaker called “boga.” The fatal shooting in broad daylight was caught on video and went viral online.

Some drug lords have allegedly died inside Bilibid since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Jaybee Sebastian, who accused Sen. Leila de Lima of masterminding the drug trade inside the national penitentiary.

Last May, convicted murderer and cult leader Ruben Ecleo Jr. succumbed to cardiopulmonary arrest at the NBP Hospital.