Home > News VP Duterte tutol sa amnesty talks para sa mga rebeldeng komunista ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 08:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Matapos ang isyu sa confidential funds, panibagong bangayan sa pagitan ng ilang mambabatas at kampo ni Vice President Sara Duterte ang amnesty at peace talks sa mga rebeldeng komunista. Tutol dito si Vice President Sara Duterte pero iginiit ng ilang kongresista na dapat itong suportahan o pag-usapan na lang nila ng Pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Disyembre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Sara Duterte confidential funds communist rebels New Peoples' Army amnesty peace talks