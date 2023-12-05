Home  >  News

VP Duterte tutol sa amnesty talks para sa mga rebeldeng komunista

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 08:43 PM

Matapos ang isyu sa confidential funds, panibagong bangayan sa pagitan ng ilang mambabatas at kampo ni Vice President Sara Duterte ang amnesty at peace talks sa mga rebeldeng komunista. Tutol dito si Vice President Sara Duterte pero iginiit ng ilang kongresista na dapat itong suportahan o pag-usapan na lang nila ng Pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Disyembre 2023.

