UST grad tops 2023 Bar exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:25 PM

A graduate of the University of Santo Tomas is the topnotcher in this year’s Bar exams in the Philippines.

He is among the mere 38 percent of aspiring lawyers who successfully passed the exams held in September. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023
