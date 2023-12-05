Home > News UST grad tops 2023 Bar exams ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A graduate of the University of Santo Tomas is the topnotcher in this year’s Bar exams in the Philippines. He is among the mere 38 percent of aspiring lawyers who successfully passed the exams held in September. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight University of Santo Tomas UST Bar exams