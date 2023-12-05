Home > News Quake-hit residents in Surigao del Sur struggle with aftershocks, damage ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Residents in the Philippine province of Surigao del Sur struggled to deal with constant aftershocks which follow Saturday’s magnitude 7.4 earthquake. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Surigao del Sur earthquake regions Mindanao earthquake