Home  >  News

Quake-hit residents in Surigao del Sur struggle with aftershocks, damage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:16 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Residents in the Philippine province of Surigao del Sur struggled to deal with constant aftershocks which follow Saturday’s magnitude 7.4 earthquake. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Surigao del Sur   earthquake   regions   Mindanao earthquake  