PSA for the elderly and the immunocompromised: don't wait for April or May to get your flu vaccines, a health expert said Tuesday.

Dr. Nina Gloriani said flu season usually starts in June and lasts throughout the rainy season, which is why people get flu vaccines in April or May.

She said that while the younger generation can wait for the new vaccines in April or May, the elderly and those with co-morbidities should get the flu vaccines now following an increase in flu cases this year.

"Ang tingin ko 'yung mga bata pwedeng maghintay pero 'yung mga may comorbidities, elderly kung meron vaccine at libre naman, magpaturok na lang sila. By next year, by May, tataanggap ulit ng bago. Otherwise, ingat nang mabuti," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The Philippines logged some 180,000 flu cases between January and November 2023, the Department of Health said.

Most of the cases were Influenza A, Influenza B and Sars-COV, and not mycoplasma pneumoniae, the respiratory virus affecting parts of China, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag told ABS-CBN News.