Missing Piper plane in Isabela found

A small Piper PA-32-300 plane reported missing in Isabela has been found, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said Tuesday.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said communication from an aerial search said they found the plane but declined to give more details until aerial accident investigators reach the area.

"Identified na 'yung area...Kaya lang ito nakita kasi bumukas na 'yung araw," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Bad weather hindered the search and rescue, he said.

CAAP earlier said the Piper PA-32-300 with registry number RP-C1234 went missing last Thursday, shortly after departing from Cauayan Airport. It was carrying a pilot and a lone passenger, the CAAP said in an advisory.