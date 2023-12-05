Manila Trench movement caused M5.9 quake: Phivolcs

Watch more on iWantTFC

Movement from the Manila Trench caused the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck off Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs chief Teresito Bacolcol said the tectonic tremor hit some 7 kilometers southeast of Lubang town at 4:23 p.m. It had a depth of 79 kilometers.

"Wala tayong ine-expect na damage kasi malalim," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

The quake sent workers out of buildings in parts of Metro Manila and disrupted train operations.