Manila Trench movement caused M5.9 quake: Phivolcs
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 05 2023 05:41 PM

Movement from the Manila Trench caused the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck off Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Occidental Mindoro, rattles Metro Manila

Phivolcs chief Teresito Bacolcol said the tectonic tremor hit some 7 kilometers southeast of Lubang town at 4:23 p.m. It had a depth of 79 kilometers.

"Wala tayong ine-expect na damage kasi malalim," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

The quake sent workers out of buildings in parts of Metro Manila and disrupted train operations.