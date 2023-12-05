Home  >  News

Lawmakers slam VP Duterte’s comments on Marcos’ amnesty grant to rebels

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:04 PM

Two Philippine congressional panels approve the amnesty granted to rebels by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

But the lawmakers were criticized once again by Vice President Sara Duterte who has strongly opposed the president’s amnesty proclamations. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023
