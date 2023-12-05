Home > News Evacuation of senators, congressmen due to earthquake ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 06:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Lawmakers, employees, and guests evacuated the GSIS building in Pasay City and the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) after an earthquake was felt in parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces. According to PHIVOLCS, a magnitude 5.9 quake struck Lubang, Occidental Mindoro at 4:23 p.m. (Videos from Willard Cheng, Sherie Ann Torres, RG Gruz; Thumbnail photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber earthquake, Pasay City, Quezon City, Senate, House of Representatives, ANC promo Read More: earthquake Pasay City Quezon City Senate House of Representatives