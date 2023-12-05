Evacuation of senators, congressmen due to earthquake

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lawmakers, employees, and guests evacuated the GSIS building in Pasay City and the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) after an earthquake was felt in parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

According to PHIVOLCS, a magnitude 5.9 quake struck Lubang, Occidental Mindoro at 4:23 p.m.

