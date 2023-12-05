Home  >  News

Easterlies to bring fair weather with isolated thunderstorms

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 08:20 AM | Updated as of Dec 05 2023 08:29 AM

Generally fair weather conditions will be experienced across the country with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms this Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

This is due to the dominance of the Easterlies - the warm winds blowing from the Pacific - as the northeast monsoon or Amihan has temporarily weakened and retreated north.

Amihan usually peaks from late December to February, when cooler temperatures are felt not only in Northern Luzon but also in Metro Manila.

Today, temperatures could reach 33°C in Metro Manila, Olongapo, Davao, and Zamboanga City.

No weather disturbance is being monitored within and around the Philippine area of responsibility at the moment.
