Earthquake rocks TeleRadyo Serbisyo live broadcast

Watch more on iWantTFC

A live broadcast of Radyo 630 was disrupted Tuesday by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck off Occidental Mindoro.

Isyu Spotted radio hosts Tony Velasquez and Karina Constantino were interviewing Atty. Shidik Abates, Mindanao State University secretary of the university and of the board of regents, when the radio booth located in the ABS-CBN Broadcast Center started shaking.

"Nandito kami sa booth pero marami sa aming kasamahan ang lumalabas," Constantino noted.

A Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology report said the tectonic tremor hit some 7 kilometers southeast of Lubang town at 4:23 p.m. It had a depth of 79 kilometers.

The quake sent workers out of buildings in parts of Metro Manila and disrupted train operations.