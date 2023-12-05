Earthquake halts LRT operations, forces evacuation

Watch more on iWantTFC

Passengers on the platform of the LRT-2 were advised to sit before being told to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) after an earthquake was felt in parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The Department of Transportation temporarily halted the operations of all LRT, MRT, and PNR train lines for post-earthquake assessments. Immediately after the quake, the running trains were put in on-hold position.

According to PHIVOLCS, a magnitude 5.9 quake struck Lubang, Occidental Mindoro at 4:23 p.m.

(Video from Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News)