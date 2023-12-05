Home  >  News

DOH says no outbreak of ‘walking pneumonia’ in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:18 PM

COVID-19 cases are slowly rising once more in the Philippines.

The latest to be affected are President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Senator Cynthia Villar.

Aside from COVID-19, cases of so-called “walking pneumonia” are being closely monitored by the health department. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023
