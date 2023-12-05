Home > News DOH says no outbreak of ‘walking pneumonia’ in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC COVID-19 cases are slowly rising once more in the Philippines. The latest to be affected are President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Senator Cynthia Villar. Aside from COVID-19, cases of so-called “walking pneumonia” are being closely monitored by the health department. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 pneumonia respiratory illnesses