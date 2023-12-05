Home  >  News

3 Filipinos trapped in Gaza amid Israeli attacks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:20 PM

Israel’s continued offensive against Hamas in Gaza prevented three Filipinos in the conflict zone from crossing into Egypt.

Meanwhile, 17 Filipinos remain captives of Yemen’s Houthi rebels who are sympathetic to Hamas. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023

