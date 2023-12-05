Home > News 3 Filipinos trapped in Gaza amid Israeli attacks ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israel’s continued offensive against Hamas in Gaza prevented three Filipinos in the conflict zone from crossing into Egypt. Meanwhile, 17 Filipinos remain captives of Yemen’s Houthi rebels who are sympathetic to Hamas. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Egypt Gaza Houthi Filipino captives