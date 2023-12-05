Home  >  News

2 more potential 'persons of interest' tagged in MSU bombing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine authorities add more potential persons of interest in Sunday’s bomb attack in the Mindanao State University.

They are also examining claims that the attack could have been prevented. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   MSU   Mindanao State University   Marawi   MSU bombing   terrorism  