P150-M DepEd confidential fund, P10-B NTF-ELCAC budget ibinalik

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2022 07:28 PM

Ibinalik ng Bicameral Conference Committee ang P150 milyong confidential fund ng Department of Education sa ilalim ni Vice President Sara Duterte at P10 bilyong budget ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Dismayado naman ang oposisyon sa nangyari.

Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz.

TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Disyembre 2022