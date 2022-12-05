Ericson Acosta may have been killed with bladed weapon: rights group

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The body of a peasant organizer killed in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental bore marks indicating that the victim was hurt by a large bladed weapon, a human rights group said Monday.

On November 30, progressive groups claimed that National Democratic Front consultant Ericson Acosta and his companion Joseph Jimenez were captured alive by personnel of the Philippine Army's 94th and 47th Infantry Battalions in Barangay Camansi "and, few hours after, tagged them as casualties of a fake encounter."

Pete Pico, chairperson of Human Rights Advocates Negros, said Jimenez’s wife saw her husband’s body in the funeral parlor and noted that he had large wounds on the side of his body.

“Bakit may mga maraming sugat, malalaking sugat yung kanyang asawa? Kasi pinuntahan niya ito sa punerarya, nung nga bandang alas otso ng umaga, at nakita niya mismo, yung mga malalaking sugat sa tagiliran ng kanyang asawa,” Pico said.

(Why did her husband have many wounds, large wounds? Because she went to the funeral parlor at 8 a.m. and saw her husband had wounds on the side of his body.)

Asked how the wounds looked like, he answered, “Posible po yung malalaking kutsilyo ito kasi malalaking sugat ito sa tagiliran…at hindi lang po isa, dalawang malalaki at marami pang sugat sa ibang bahagi ng katawan ng biktima, si Joseph.”

(These were possible caused by a large knife. These are 2 large wounds on the side of his body. And he also had wounds on toher parts of his body.)

Pico insisted that no armed firefight took place between the activists and military personnel.

“Ang sinabi kasi ng aming mga kasama doon sa human rights advocates and defenders doon sa south Negros, yung September 21 Movement--at sila po yung nasa field, dito kami sa Bacolod--sinabi nila talagang walang encounter na nangyari.”

(Our companions in south negros, in the September 21 Movement--they are on the field, we're here in bacolod--said no encounter happened.)

“Kasi early in the morning, mga ala una yun eh, ala una, sabi nila, wala namang malaking putukan, oh kaya yung barilan na nangyari kundi isang putok lang. Ang alam nila eh, nagkaroon ng strafing tapos bumaba yung mga dalawang tao, at mamaya-maya konti ay wala na, namatay na yung dalawa,” he said.

(It happened early in the morning, about 1 a.m. They said there was no firefight. Or they heard a single gunshot. They know a strafing happened, two people went down, and then later on, the two victims were already dead.)

“Unarmed yung dalawa. Walang baril. Kaya hindi maaaring magkaroon ng encounter,” he added.

(They were unarmed. So it's unlikely there was an encounter.)

Pico appealed to the Commission on Human Rights to send a doctor as soon as possible so the bodies of Jimenez and Acosta can be autopsied.

“Si Joseph, ay sa 14 pa daw available yung CHR Manila doctor para mag-autopsy. Pero ililibing nay un sa December 11. Kaya sabi ko sana dalian naman ng CHR para bago ililibing ay makita na talaga kung anong mga sugat at anong dahilan kung bakit namatay ‘tong si Joseph,” he said.

He also appealed to government to properly investigate the killings of Acosta and Jimenez.

“I am challenging you na imbestigahan ito pong nangyayari sa kay Acosta at sa kay Joseph po…the more pinapatay niyo at tinatakot yung mga tao, the more na sila po ay becoming more stronger because they cannot allow na sila po ay tatakutin,” he stressed.

--ANC, 5 December 2022