Congress restores NTF-ELCAC's P10-billion budget
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 05 2022 11:23 PM

The Philippine Senate approved on Monday the bicameral committee report that finalizes the government's P5.2 trillion budget for 2023. The final version of the general appropriations bill restored confidential funds initially cut from the education department and from the government's anti-insurgency task force. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2022