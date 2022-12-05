Home > News Bantag wants DOJ to inhibit from Lapid slay case ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2022 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The alleged mastermind in the murder of Philippine broadcaster Percy Lapid asked the justice department to inhibit form the investigation of the case. This request was made by suspended prisons bureau chief Gerald Bantag, who argued the probe should be handled instead by the Office of the Ombudsman. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid slay case Gerald Bantag Jesus Remulla DOJ Department of Justice BuCor Bureau of Corrections /video/news/12/05/22/congress-restores-ntf-elcacs-p10-billion-budget/entertainment/12/05/22/netflix-drops-alice-in-borderland-season-2-trailer/entertainment/12/05/22/coco-lovi-charo-to-star-in-fpjs-ang-batang-quiapo/news/12/05/22/pnp-tracking-down-firecracker-smugglers/news/12/05/22/congress-oks-p5268-trillion-2023-budget-for-marcos-jrs-signature