Bantag wants DOJ to inhibit from Lapid slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2022 11:27 PM

The alleged mastermind in the murder of Philippine broadcaster Percy Lapid asked the justice department to inhibit form the investigation of the case.

This request was made by suspended prisons bureau chief Gerald Bantag, who argued the probe should be handled instead by the Office of the Ombudsman. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 5, 2022
