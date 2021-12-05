Home  >  News

Korapsyon, pagpapaunlad sa turismo, healthcare tinalakay ng presidentiables

Posted at Dec 05 2021 07:30 PM

Mga programa para mapabuti ang healthcare system, masugpo ang korapsyon at mapalakas ang turismo sa bansa ang ilan sa mga sinulong ng mga tumatakbong pangulo sa kanilang pagkikipag-usap at pagkonsulta sa iba't ibang sektor. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Linggo, 5 Disyembre 2021.

