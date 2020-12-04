Home  >  News

ISIS-inspired militants attack Maguindanao town

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2020 01:11 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte takes advantage of his United Nations General Assembly speech to warn against the threat of terrorism which he says only worsened during the pandemic. His address comes as Maguindanao province in southern Philippines became witness to a Thursday attack by Islamic State-inspired rebels. Dwight de Leon has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 4, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   BIFF   Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters   UN   Duterte   Rodrigo Duterte   UN General Assembly   Maguindanao   terrorism   extremism  