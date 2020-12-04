Home  >  News

Duterte reiterates call for universal access to COVID-19 vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2020 01:19 AM

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte renews his call for universal access to COVID-19 vaccines. That's as the country's health secretary notes the availability of the drugs depends on the supply of manufacturers. More from Kristine Sabillo. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 4, 2020
