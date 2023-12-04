Violence visits Mindanao State University

Watch more on iWantTFC

Six years ago, Mindanao State University was relatively untouched even as Islamic State-affiliated militants engaged in a five-month long armed conflict in Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur.

On Sunday, violence visited MSU after a deadly explosion during Sunday Mass killed 4 people and injured scores more.

"Isa sa sa mga institutions na hindi naapektuhan ng Marawi siege ang Mindanao State University. Talagang unfortunate na nangyari 'tong pagsabog kahapon ng umaga," Mayor Majul Gandamra said.

Survivors of Sunday's deadly explosion said they all started running when the blast occurred.

Reina Mae Fernandez, one of those injured in the blast, said they had just finished singing when they heard an explosion.

"May biglang pumutok sa likod namin. Akala ko nung una, speaker lang talaga yun. Tapos biglang nagtakbuhan na 'yung iba. 'Yung kasama ko medyo nadapa pa kami...'Yung lang po 'yung naalala ko na paglabas ko ng gym, doon po ako nadapa. Tapos 'yung kasama ko, umiiyak sila kasi may sugat na pala ako sa likod," she said in an interview while being treated at Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

A Reuters report said Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for the bomb attack, which came after a series of military operations against local terrorist groups.

Gandamra, however, said he is still awaiting confirmation about the IS claim from security officials.

One day after the explosion, schools and offices remain open, flag ceremonies were conducted and exam week in MSU proceeded as scheduled after police and military sent augmentation troops to the university.

In a statement, MSU condemned the bombing and said it is working closely with the local government units and law enforcement authorities to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We stand in solidarity with our Christian community and all those affected by this tragedy. We will not be deterred by this act of violence, and we will continue to work towards building a more peaceful and just MSU community."

"Violence has no place in a civilized society, and it is particularly abhorrent in an institution of higher learning like MSU, a bulwark of peace, harmony, solidarity, reverence for life and humanity. This attack is an assault on our core values and our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive community for all."