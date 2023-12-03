Twin weather systems to bring rains to 4 Luzon provinces

Watch more on iWantTFC

Four provinces in Luzon will experience rainy conditions due to two weather systems, PAGASA said Monday.

The northeast monsoon or Amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains in Batanes and Cagayan.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced in Aurora and Quezon due to the Easterlies, the warm winds blowing from the Pacific.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have generally fair weather with some isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be warm and humid with chances of thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Small sea vessels can now sail over the seaboards of Northern Luzon as the gale warning has been lifted due to the weakening of Amihan.

State weather forecaster Benison Estareja said PAGASA is not monitoring any potential weather disturbance in the Philippine area of responsibility in the coming days.