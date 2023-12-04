Home > News 'Everybody started running': Marawi bombing survivors recount moment of blast ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 04 2023 10:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Survivors of a deadly bombing in the Philippines on Sunday recounted the moment of the blast from their hospital beds. At least four people were killed and at least 50 injured after a bomb exploded during a morning Catholic Mass in a university gymnasium in Marawi, a city in the south of the country besieged by Islamist militants for five months in 2017. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the bombing, blaming "foreign terrorists", as police and the military strengthened security in the country's south and around the capital, Manila. Islamic State claims responsibility for Mass bombing in Marawi Mindanao State University said it was suspending classes until further notice. (Production: Adrian Portugal, Lynné Schoeman) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Marawi Catholic Mass bombing blast explosion attack IS Islamic State Mindanao Mindanao State University