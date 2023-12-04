Watch more on iWantTFC

Survivors of a deadly bombing in the Philippines on Sunday recounted the moment of the blast from their hospital beds.

At least four people were killed and at least 50 injured after a bomb exploded during a morning Catholic Mass in a university gymnasium in Marawi, a city in the south of the country besieged by Islamist militants for five months in 2017.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the bombing, blaming "foreign terrorists", as police and the military strengthened security in the country's south and around the capital, Manila.

Mindanao State University said it was suspending classes until further notice.

