Duterte a no-show on 1st day of grave threats probe ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 04 2023 06:13 PM Former president Rodrigo Duterte did not appear on the first day of the probe of the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office on Monday (December 4) in the grave threats complaint filed against him by ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro. Duterte was instead represented by two lawyers who both alleged that the former president did not receive any subpoena and Castro's complaint-affidavit. The laywers from Duterte's camp did not face the media for an interview. Instead, it was Castro who explained to the media why Duterte was a no-show. FULL STORY: Duterte 'no show' in grave threats probe (Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News)