BARMM gov’t says bomb threat messages circulated night before Marawi blast

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2023 11:11 PM

Supposed warnings of a bomb attack before Sunday’s deadly blast at the Mindanao State University.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the bombing. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 4, 2023
