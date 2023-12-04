Home > News PH Coast Guard spots 135 Chinese maritime militia ships in Julian Felipe reef ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 04 2023 11:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Over 100 Chinese militia ships are seen anchored within the vicinity of the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard spotted them during its rotation and resupply mission to the Kalayaan Island Group. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea China Julian Felipe Reef