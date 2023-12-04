Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard spots 135 Chinese maritime militia ships in Julian Felipe reef

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2023 11:19 PM

Over 100 Chinese militia ships are seen anchored within the vicinity of the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard spotted them during its rotation and resupply mission to the Kalayaan Island Group. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 4, 2023
