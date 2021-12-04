Watch more on iWantTFC

The San Juan City government on Saturday rolled out booster shots for persons with comorbidity, essential workers and indigents.

Mayor Francis Zamora led the launching of the expanded booster coverage at the FiloIl Flying V Center.

Residents who have received a second dose of any vaccine brand six months ago are eligible to get their booster shots.

Those who wish to get their booster shots may register at the city's online vaccination portal and wait for the schedule to be sent via text message.

The national government earlier advised local government units to start giving booster shots to those under the A1 to A5 categories since Friday but Zamora opted to start this Saturday to make the process more organized.

As of Friday, Zamora said that the city has already vaccinated 242 percent of the target population or equivalent to 240,231 individuals.

He attributes the low active cases in the city, currently at just 16, to the effects of the COVID-19 vaccination.

- ANC Dateline Philippines 4 December 2021

