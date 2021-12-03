Home  >  News

Gordon unleashes tirade anew at Duterte during Senate probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2021 03:15 AM

"A lying coddler of thieves." Angry words from senator Richard Gordon as he unleashes his harshest criticism yet of President Rodrigo Duterte. Gordon fumed as his Blue Ribbon Committee continued its probe of the government's allegedly overpriced pandemic purchases. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's Top Story. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 3, 2021
