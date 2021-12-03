Gordon unleashes tirade anew at Duterte during Senate probe
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2021 03:15 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Pharmally, Senate, Dick Gordon, Rodrigo Duterte
- /entertainment/12/04/21/review-cumberbatch-in-oscar-form-in-power-of-the-dog
- /news/12/04/21/4-bayan-sa-davao-del-norte-covid-free-na
- /video/business/12/04/21/psei-ends-lower-for-3rd-straight-week
- /video/spotlight/12/04/21/filipinos-advised-to-limit-in-person-celebrations-during-holidays
- /video/news/12/04/21/ph-extends-mass-vaccination-vs-covid-19