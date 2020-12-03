Home  >  News

Pacquiao is new president of PDP-Laban; Velasco sworn in as executive VP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2020 01:03 AM

The ruling PDP-Laban party of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte installs Sen. Manny Pacquiao as its new president and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco as its executive vice president. As Christel Lagdameo tells us, the party insists the leadership change has nothing to do with the 2022 national elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 3, 2020
 
