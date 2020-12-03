Pacquiao is new president of PDP-Laban; Velasco sworn in as executive VP

Watch also in iWantTFC

The ruling PDP-Laban party of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte installs Sen. Manny Pacquiao as its new president and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco as its executive vice president. As Christel Lagdameo tells us, the party insists the leadership change has nothing to do with the 2022 national elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 3, 2020

