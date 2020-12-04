Over 70 coronavirus infections tallied in Davao City Jail: BJMP

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Davao City Jail has recorded at least 76 cases of COVID-19, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said Friday.

The tally includes 68 inmates and 8 personnel, said BJMP-Davao Jail Insp. Edo Lobenia. All of them are at an isolation facility inside the jail and most have not developed symptoms, he said in a public briefing.

The Davao City Jail first confirmed 8 COVID-19 cases last Nov. 21, Lobenia said.

Before this, the facility was coronavirus-free for 9 months, which authorities used to prepare isolation areas and train personnel, he said.

“Rest assured, we are on top of the situation. Nasa mabuting kalagayan po ang ating mga kapatid sa bilangguan,” said Lobenia.

Inmates' activities are suspended and they are barred from receiving visitors in person, using video conferencing instead to communicate with loved ones, he said.

Davao City has tallied 1,070 coronavirus cases in the last 2 weeks, according to the Department of Health. The city will remain under general community quarantine, the third strictest of 4 quarantine levels, until the end of the year.