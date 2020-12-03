Home  >  News

NCR mayors agree to ban minors from malls except for essential needs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2020 12:46 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Following the recommendation of health experts, mayors in the Philippines' capital region agree to keep minors from visiting malls this holiday season. They however assert children will be allowed inside the establishments for essential trips. Angel Movido has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 3, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   NCR   Metro Manila   kids   minors   children   malls   minors in malls   COVID-19   coronavirus   Philippines   Philippines updates  