Davao City private hospitals need more health workers for COVID-19 fight

The Department of Health-Region 11 said it was deploying more nurses to private hospitals in Davao City following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Davao City tallied 1,070 coronavirus cases in the last 2 weeks, according to the Department of Health. The city will remain under general community quarantine, the third strictest of 4 quarantine levels, until the end of the year.

