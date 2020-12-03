Home  >  News

Activists demand release of community organizer Amanda Echanis

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2020 12:58 AM

Activists are calling for the release of community organizer Amanda Echanis who was arrested on Wednesday. The national police chief defends the arrest while the government says it is willing to take care of Echanis' one-month-old son. More from Adrian Ayalin. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 3, 2020
 
