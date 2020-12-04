2 sugatan sa pamamaril sa SUV sa QC
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2020 04:15 PM
Pamamaril, shooting incident, Quezon City Police District, Barangay Holy Spirit, TeleRadyo, tagalog news, crime
- /entertainment/12/05/20/arjo-atayde-wins-best-actor-at-2020-asian-academy-creative-awards-for-bagman
- /news/12/05/20/sanggol-nasagip-matapos-ma-hostage-ng-ama-suspek-nabaril
- /news/12/04/20/miyembro-umano-ng-npa-na-wanted-sa-panggagahasa-timbog-sa-cagayan-de-oro
- /news/12/04/20/makati-court-postpones-arraignment-of-maria-ressa-on-2nd-cyber-libel-charge
- /overseas/12/04/20/filipinos-abroad-hit-by-covid-19-rise-to-11670