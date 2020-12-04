2 sugatan sa pamamaril sa SUV sa QC

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Dalawa ang sugatan matapos pagbabarilin ang isang SUV sa Barangay Holy Spirit sa Quezon City, Biyernes ng umaga.



Ayon kay Police B/Gen. Danilo Macerin, district director ng Quezon City Police District, naganap ang pamamaril pasado alas-9 ng umaga sa Holy Spirit Drive sa naturang barangay.

Sa inisyal na impormasyon, nadaplisan umano ng bala ang dalawang sakay ng SUV. Ang isang biktima ay nakatakbo sa isang Korean grocery store.

Sinabi umano ng biktima sa staff ng grocery na tumawag na sila ng pulis.

Nakarating naman ang pulisya makalipas ang 15 minuto pero wala na doon ang mga suspek at naitakbo na sa ospital ang mga biktima.



Nabuksan na rin ng QCPD Scene of the Crime Operatives ang likod ng sasakyan ng mga biktima kung saan may nakitang high-powered rifle.

Isang holster at dalawang magazine ang nakita naman sa driver’s side.

Patuloy ang follow-up operation ng pulisya at kinukumpirma rin ang impormasyong may batang nadamay din sa insidente.

- TeleRadyo 4 Disyembre 2020