The Philippine Coast Guard said it has monitored over 135 Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels in the area of Julian Felipe Reef.

In a statement on Sunday, the PCG said it first monitored 111 Chinese vessels in the area on November 13. The number later increased to 125, and by December 2, Philippine authorities monitored over 135 vessels in the area.

Julian Felipe Reef is located 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan. It is part of the Kalayaan Island Group, and is part of the territory of the Philippines.