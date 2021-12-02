Home  >  News

Bong Go yet to formalize withdrawal from presidential race

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2021 02:35 AM

There's no word yet as to when Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go will formalize his withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race. Go joined President Duterte in Zamboanga for the ceremonial inauguration of several ports. Go's supporters are already planning a nationwide movement to urge him to push through with his presidential bid. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 2, 2021
