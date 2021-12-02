Bong Go yet to formalize withdrawal from presidential race
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 03 2021 02:35 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Bong Go, 2022 elections, Halalan 2022
- /video/news/12/03/21/omicron-could-lead-to-tighter-travel-restrictions-gov
- /business/12/03/21/bsp-backs-digitalization-of-microfinancing-firms
- /entertainment/12/03/21/khalil-ramos-shares-birthday-message-for-gf-gabbi-garcia
- /overseas/12/03/21/australia-records-first-omicron-community-transmission
- /news/12/03/21/at-least-2-ncr-cities-surpass-herd-immunity-target