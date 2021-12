Watch more on iWantTFC

Christmas parties are allowed under the COVID-19 Alert Level 2 effective nationwide, the interior department said on Friday.

However, establishments hosting these parties must observe a 50-percent venue capacity limit. Those with safety seals can operate at an additional 10 percent of venue capacity, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.



He said party-goers should wear masks and observe physical distancing.

"Iyon po ang mga pamantayang kailangan sundin kasi kung hindi po susunod ang mga establishments na magiging host nitong mga Christmas parties na ito ay puwede pong i-revoke ang Safety Seal nila o kaya naman isuspinde ang kanilang business permit," Malaya said in a televised public briefing.

(Those are the guidelines that must be followed because if establishments hosting these Christmas parties fail to do so, their safety seal might be revoked or their business permit could be suspended.)

The whole country is under Alert Level 2 until Dec. 15.

The Philippines has yet to detect on Friday a case of the heavily mutated Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading globally and spurring border closures.

At least 37.3 million of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.