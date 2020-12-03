Valenzuela skips Christmas decors to prevent crowds, save funds: mayor
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 03 2020 08:11 AM
Teleradyo, Valenzuela, Christmas, Christmas COVID-19, Valenzuela Christmas decor, Rex Gatchalian
- /news/12/03/20/ph-embassy-in-japan-to-increase-passport-processes-once-covid-19-situation-stabilizes
- /business/12/03/20/sm-launches-mobile-app-for-virtual-malling-experience
- /life/12/03/20/4-local-businesses-compete-for-p1-million-prize-in-reality-show
- /video/spotlight/12/03/20/throwback-radical-love-part-1
- /business/12/03/20/metro-manila-mall-operators-to-comply-with-order-banning-kids-from-premises