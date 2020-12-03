Valenzuela skips Christmas decors to prevent crowds, save funds: mayor

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Valenzuela will forego Christmas decors in its parks this year as it aims to save funds and prevent crowds from gathering, its mayor said Thursday.

Funds are prioritized for the city's COVID-19 and disaster response, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said. The city has also donated P10 million worth of aid to victims of typhoons in Bicol, Cagayan, and Isabela, he added.

"We want to be prudent with our spending, we want to do away with convergence. And also nakikisimpatiya ang pamahalaan sa mga kababayan namin na nawalan ng trabaho, ayaw naman natin maging insensitive sa kanila. We want to keep it in the times," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We want to sympathize with our constituents who lost their jobs, we don't want to be insensitive.)

"Ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko ay di matatagpuan sa malaking Christmas tree sa People’s Park namin kundi sa pamilya sa loob ng tahanan kung saan safe sila."

(The true meaning of Christmas is not found on a big Christmas tree in People's Park, but in the family staying inside their home, where they're safe.)