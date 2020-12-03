PNP chief says he lost more weight due to strict diet, exercise

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas said Thursday he has now lost 20 kilos by observing "strict diet and exercise."

Prior to ascending to the PNP's top post in November, Sinas had said he has lost "35 pounds or 4 inches off his waist."

"That’s almost 4 months (of) program, of course nag-umpisa ako I consulted a doctor, ginuide po ako papaano po. Healthy living and bawas ng inom tapos sleep well," he told ANC's Headstart Thursday.

(I began by consulting a doctor who guided me. I observed healthy living, reduced alcohol intake and slept well.)

"Sabi ko ituloy ang weight reduction program namin in observance of the DOH protocol."

(I ordered for our weight reduction programs to continue in observance of the DOH protocol.)